4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander

Four people charged with holding woman captive
Four people charged with holding woman captive(Oneida County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people have been charged and remain in the Oneida County Jail after a woman reported she was held captive at a home near Rhinelander.

On Dec. 22, the woman was dropped off at a Rhineland hospital. She said she was tied to a chair, strangled with a belt and beaten.

Prosecutors have charged Jay Lloyd, 38; Laura Schutlz, 38; Andrew Horbinski, 30; and Darren Hewison, 33 are all charged with false imprisonment in addition to other charges. Lloyd and Hewison are also charged with robbery and battery. They remain in custody on high cash bonds.

