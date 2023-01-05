News and First Alert Weather App
Winter Wonderland exceeds donation goals in 17th year

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The lights are coming down at Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield. Their 17th annual Winter Wonderland light show and food drive has wrapped up for the season.

“What goes up must come down. I keep telling people that, so in order to keep this project running we need to have volunteers that show up in January as well,” said Project Coordinator Danielle Nystrom.

People from around northcentral Wisconsin clearly showed up and showed their support during its 36-day run as they brought in over 40,000 individual food items and had their third-highest year ever in cash donations. “We had a little bit of a tough time with some of the bad weather days, but we still met our goals for food and cash,” Nystrom said.

Soup or Socks food pantry Director Cheryl Lewis Hartl runs one of 32 food pantries that benefit from the project, “It really does stock us up for sure for the first couple months of the year.”

“That’s really exciting that this project has put a million dollars back into the communities and the pantries that need it,” Nystrom said.

Soup or Socks has seen the effect inflation’s had on the people they serve this year. They’re seeing an uptick in visitors, starting around last April.

Hartl said the donations typically make up about a quarter of their yearly stock. This year, it couldn’t have come at a better time, “Our shelves were pretty empty when we got the first load after Thanksgiving,” added Hartl.

Since it began 17 years ago, Winter Wonderland has now surpassed one million dollars in combined donations. Donations will be given out sometime in May.

