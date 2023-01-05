News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Public Works continuing efforts to clear roadways after winter storm

Main roads take priority but plows do make it all side roads eventually
By Jade Flury
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The wintery weather mix is leaving some side streets and neighborhood roads in Wausau an icy, bumpy mess. Snowplows are continuing to clean up so eventually, things start to clean up as the hours go by.

Despite what you may see on the roadways, Wausau Public Works said they make their rounds when snow plowing.

”I know some people say once in a while, our street isn’t getting plowed but we have mapping that we use on our computer and we can see when and if they went through there,” said Chad Abbiehl, the superintendent of Wausau Public Works.

The constant freezing and thawing in central Wisconsin have left side streets icy and covered in slush.

“A lot of times we can take the grater out and it’ll scrape the top off. Like today it’s skimming off with our carbide blades,” said Abbiehl. “We’ll shave that layer off and hopefully, mother nature takes care of the rest.”

If you’re wondering why it may take some time for the plows to make it to your street, it’s because the main streets take first priority. Abbiehl said that main streets like Grand and Stewart Avenues take priority. Then come secondary streets, which he gave 10th Street as an example, and then come the side streets, dead ends, and circles are last.

Wausau Public Works urges the public to be patient when waiting for their streets to be plowed. It takes some time for snowplow drivers to make it to each street and they want to do it safely.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

