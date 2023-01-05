Pointer men return from break, fall to UW-Whitewater

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point men returned from their long absence Wednesday, playing in their first game since Dec. 22. They couldn’t get back on the right foot, however, falling at home to UW-Whitewater 79-76.

The Pointers kept it tight throughout, trailing by just two at halftime. However, with under a minute to go, the Pointers trailed by three. UWSP would get two looks at a tie, but both Jake Buchanan and Ryan Genrich couldn’t connect on threes and the Warhawks went on to win 79-76.

Merrill grad Zach Mootz led the way for the Pointers with a team-high 20 points on 6-9 shooting. Drew Fisher would chip in 18 in the effort.

The big difference was on the glass, as the Pointers were outrebounded 37-24.

The Pointers drop to 8-6 on the season and 1-2 in the conference. They’re next in action Saturday at home against UW-La Crosse. The game tips at 5:00 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Pointer women dropped a tight road loss to #17 UW-Whitewater on the road 55-52.

