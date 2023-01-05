News and First Alert Weather App
Packers preparing for familiar face Jamaal Williams

The former Green Bay running back leads the NFL in touchdowns
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Jamaal Williams was a loud character in his time in Green Bay, but this season in Detroit he’s made just as much noise.

“I still find myself smiling when I see him doing one of his dances...when scoring a touchdown,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

The end zone has turned into a party for Williams this season. The now-Lions running back has 15 touchdowns this season, a mark that leads the NFL. He’s also just six yards shy of 1,000 on the season.

“He’s gotta be one of the biggest bargains in the league at what he signed for,” said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “Jamaal is so much more than production on the field.”

“He is a tough gritty competitor,” said LaFleur. “To me, he’s a little bit of what..the epitome of what they are all about.”

The love for Williams is clearly felt by both his former and current locker room.

“He’s a great leader..a great motivator,” said Rodgers. “He just e celebrates his teammates.”

Even though they wear different colors now, Rodgers is going to greet his former teammate with nothing but love on Sunday night.

“I’m a hugger so if I see Jamaal, I’m giving him a hug,” said Rodgers. “I love Jamaal, he’s one of the happiest teammates we’ve had. One of the greatest guys in the locker room that I’ve been able to root against.”

As the love pours in, there’s still time to put that aside for a crucial game Sunday.

”Jamaal is a guy that it’s tough to root against, but I’ll find it in my body on Sunday,” said LaFleur.

The Packers and Lions kick off Sunday at 7:20 p.m. from Lambeau Field.

