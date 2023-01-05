News and First Alert Weather App
Northwoods Band, Wausau East students return from Rose Parade

By Sean White
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, the students from Wausau East returned from Pasadena after making the long trip back with the rest of the Northwoods Band after being highlighted in the Rose Bowl Parade.

As one of eight schools that make up the Northwoods Band including Antigo, Lakeland, DC Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, and Three Lakes, the students from Wausau East returned home safely led by an escort of police and fire vehicles.

Wausau East student Henry Field said, “The trip was amazing. It was like a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Student Lucy Wright added, “It was so cool to interact with other bands. Everyone was so, so nice.”

It was easy to hear the excitement in the student’s voices and they said they feel that they have grown even closer after the journey.

