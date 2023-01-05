News and First Alert Weather App
Northland Pines to play junior varsity only football schedule in 2023

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTHLAND PINES, Wis. (WSAW) - Northland Pines will not play a varsity season, and instead will only play a junior varsity only schedule in 2023 due to low numbers in their upper classmen, the school confirmed on Thursday.

“We are looking forward to giving our students the opportunity to play football, be safe and have fun playing the sport they love,” Athletic Director Josh Tilley said in a press release.” This plan was developed with input from coaches and parents. This plan supports our goal of being able to play a varsity schedule in 2024.”

Northland Pines also forfeited eight games in the 2021 season due to injuries and low numbers.

