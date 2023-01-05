News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

No ice castle for Eagle River this season

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - For the third time in four years, no ice castle for Eagle River.

The fire department says they won’t be building their annual ice castle. They checked several area lakes and found ice conditions aren’t very good. There’s too much water under the first layer of ice.

Last year, the ice castle returned after a 2-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Authorities release name of suspect killed by Elderon homeowner during armed robbery
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday periods of snow through Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: Light wintry mix continue on Wednesday
Lights from the Winter Wonderland display come down.
Winter Wonderland exceeds donation goals in 17th year
Zach Mootz led the Pointers with 20 points in the loss.
Pointer men return from break, fall to UW-Whitewater
No Ice Castle due to Unsafe Conditions
No Ice Castle due to Unsafe Conditions