Nicolet College receives grant for youth firefighter training programs

Online program has benefited students since 2018
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Nicolet College has been selected as a grant recipient by the Department of Safety and Professional Services to receive funding for youth firefighter training programs.

Nicolet College will receive $4,050 for its program that works with Northland Pines High School and the Eagle River Fire Department.

The funds will be used for textbooks, costs for practical exam review, tuition for firefighter skills review and Firefighter 1 practical skill exam as students work to earn Firefighter 1 certification.

“Fire departments are invaluable community safety partners,” said Dan Hereth of the Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary. “We are excited to be able to seed these projects to aid in keeping our communities safe.”

Edgerton Fire Protection District and Howard-Suamico School District also received grants.

