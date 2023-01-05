Monk Botanical Gardens to host luminary snowshoe walk on Thursday evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monk Botanical Gardens is hosting a special luminary snowshoe walk on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The luminary walk is the first of the season. Elise Schuler is the education and events manager at Monk Botanical Gardens. She said attendees don’t need to preregister, they can simply show up.

There is a cost of $5, which must be paid in cash. The event is free for Garden members. Schuler said leashed dogs are also welcome.

The walk on Thursday evening is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. People who attend can wear snowshoes, but it’s not necessary as the path has been cleared with a snowblower.

“Seeing it at night is a whole different experience. We have about 20 acres that you can walk around, but the luminary trail is about half a mile at the most. It’s a pretty short walk. It’s fun, you can walk it more than one time. And seeing it at night is a lot of fun,” explained Schuler.

After the walk, guests can bring marshmallows to roast by the fire. Hot cocoa will also be available.

Schuler also said a special valentine’s day luminary walk is planned for next month

“We thought we’d create a nice little date night for folks. You can grab a glass of wine or some hot cocoa and go for that luminary walk and have a little date night while your kiddos are entertained,” said Schuler.

The event is designed for those 21 years and older. Couples with children will be able to drop them off at the education center at the gardens to do crafts. The cost is $10 for non-members and $5 for members.

Monk Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 N 1st Ave., in Wausau.

For more information about the luminary walks click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.