Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and its president separate

Marshfield Chamber of Commerce board and president Scott Larson mutually separate
Marshfield Chamber of Commerce board and president Scott Larson mutually separate(WSAW)
By Emily Davies
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce board and its president, Scott Larson have mutually separated, effective Wednesday.

The board sent out an email to its membership about the separation Wednesday. Mark Vieth, the vice chair of the board told NewsChannel 7 they are actively looking for a new president and hope to fill the role as soon as possible.

He said they appreciate the 16-plus years Larson gave to the Marshfield community and wish him well. He stated could not give more details about the nature or reason for the separation.

“As we move forward, transitions are always challenging but we’re confident that this will be a positive change,” Vieth said.

For members interacting with the chamber about daily operations, he said the staff at the chamber will continue to be able to assist members. For big-picture needs, Vieth said he will be acting as interim president on a volunteer basis.

NewsChannel 7 has attempted to contact Larson but has not been able to reach him or hear back from him at the time of this publishing.

