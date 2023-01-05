News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Lucky in Luck: $15.1 million-winning lottery ticket sold Wednesday

The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.
The winning Megabucks ticket was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, Wis.(WBAY)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCK, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s right there in the name of the village.

A winning $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot ticket was sold Wednesday night in Luck at Wayne’s Food Plus on Butternut Avenue.

The ticket matched the winning numbers of 4, 6, 12, 17, 27 and 28. The $15.1 million prize is the largest ever sold by the lottery retailer in Luck and the largest Megabucks jackpot since a $22.2 million prize in 2015. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

“What a great way to start 2023,” Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director, said. “We can’t wait to meet the lucky winner.”

For selling the winning ticket, Wayne’s Food Plus will receive $100,000.

“We could not be happier for the winner,” Paul Wondra, Wayne’s Food Plus Store Manager, said. “They truly got lucky in Luck.”

Megabucks is a Wisconsin-only lottery and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908. Drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with tickets costing $1 for two plays.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Owl Ridge Cabin opens to offer travelers an escape from reality
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
Authorities release name of suspect killed by Elderon homeowner during armed robbery
Stevens Point
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
Semi crashes near Hatley on Jan. 4
Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails to win House speakership on 7th ballot
Online program has benefited students since 2018
Nicolet College receives grant for youth firefighter training programs
More events continue at Monk Gardens throughout the year
Monk Botanical Gardens to host luminary snowshoe walk on Thursday evening
The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce board and its president, Scott Larson have mutually...
Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and its president separate
More events continue at Monk Gardens throughout the year
Monk Botanical Gardens hosts first luminary snowshoe walk of the year