Iola Car Show mining plan finds passionate opposition at meeting

SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members in Waupaca County came out in force Wednesday night to a public meeting about a project to mine portions of the Iola Car Show property.

The meeting began at 5 p.m. at the Scandinavia town hall. It was still going on 5 hours later. So many people wanted to speak up, the meeting had to be moved to a larger room in the fire department area of the town hall.

Residents received that letter back in October from Faulks Brothers Construction and the Iola Car Show, explaining the project. It involves the removal of sand and gravel to construct level parking lots in six different areas on the car show property.

To do that, Faulks Construction says it needs to open a pit to extract and process the materials. Excavations will take place on two parcels of land: The larger one is within the town of Scandinavia and the smaller one is in the village of Iola.

The land in question is currently six parking lots, which were described as “hilly land” by Scandinavia Town Board Chair Gary Marx. The project would level off the land to make a smoother set of parking lots for the car show.

The passion was evident as many neighbors complained about the noise from the digging and drilling the project might cause.

Others asked about conditions that could be placed on Faulks Brothers Construction to mitigate the sound and dust coming from the construction.

The people of Waupaca County say this project will disrupt their way of life. For one woman, it’s even more personal.

“This just cannot happen. It cannot be,” Laura Scott protested. “We chose the homes that we live in for just the beauty of the area, the peace, the quiet, the wildlife. In my particular case, my husband is a Vietnam veteran, he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, and that’s his basic therapy: It’s the peace and quiet of our home.”

Instead, she says, the noise will be at her doorstep. She lives across the street from the car show property.

“Every mining case is different. Some of it has to do with the topography of this particular spot. It’s surrounded by ridge and woods, and so whatever happens in that kind of ‘bowl,’ that sound carries. And, that’s whether the cows two doors down from me, or we can hear trucks from [County Road] 49 on a nice, breezy night,” she said.

Opponents to the project put up a website and Facebook page voicing their opposition. A law firm sent a cease and desist letter to take down both sites due to what the law firm claimed was false information about the project.

The fight is between a business trying to improve its product and some residents who believe those improvements will come at a cost.

We spoke with representatives of the Iola Car Show and Faulks Brothers Construction. They didn’t want to make any public comments to us Wednesday night.

We talked with both sides back in October. Iola Car Show Executive Director Joe Opperman said then, “It’s of utmost importance that we are turning over every stone, if you will, to see what’s out there and help us survive and thrive as a business and for the good of everybody.”

There won’t be any decisions about the project made at the meeting. Several people opposing the project told us this fight is far from over.

Neighbors are concerned about the noise from and duration of the project

