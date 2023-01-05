Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Rodriguez visit Stevens Point and area schools

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez visited area schools in Stevens Point and Viroqua Thursday as they travel around Wisconsin on their statewide tour.

Their visit to SPASH was focused on careers and technical education. Gov. Evers gave kudos to the high school for working with the city’s technical college and UW campus and said that is the key to creating workers desperately needed in the workforce.

“Obviously, we have a shortage of workers in the state of Wisconsin, and as long as we have good schools we’re gonna have good workers,” said Gov. Evers.

Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Rodriguez are expected to visit Menomonie at a later date as inclement weather impacted their travels.

