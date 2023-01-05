First Alert Weather: Final round of snow Thursday, colder but quiet for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Thursday off with a fresh blanket of wet snow as our winter weather maker slowly but surely tracks eastward. Slippery and slick road conditions for the morning commute. Snow showers will be light and gradually clear heading into Thursday evening as we’re in the final stretch of this winter system.

Temperatures in the upper the 20s to near freezing Thursday morning. Highs won’t be much higher for the afternoon. Snow showers should become less and less throughout the day, with possible flurries for the evening. Skies will be cloudy through Friday morning. A low temperature in the mid to upper teens. Clouds will try to clear for Friday afternoon, where sunshine could make an appearance. Highs will be colder near 20.

Cold but quiet for the weekend ahead. Likely sunny for Saturday and Sunday with highs near the mid to upper 20s. Relatively quiet weather over the next several days. Next weather maker may not arrive until mid to late next week.

Colder but quiet for the weekend with sunshine likely (WSAW)

