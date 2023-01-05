News and First Alert Weather App
DNR cleaning up after fire sends butter into sewer

A fire at Associated Milk Producers Inc. started in a room that stored butter.
A fire at Associated Milk Producers Inc. started in a room that stored butter.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources is helping workers clean up after a fire flooded a dairy plant with butter. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the fire broke out in a butter storage room at the Associated Milk Producers, Inc., facility in Portage around 9 p.m. Monday.

As the butter heated up it flowed through the building, impeding access.

Firefighters needed several hours to extinguish the blaze. DNR officials said a news release Thursday about 20 gallons of butter flowed into the storm sewers and into a nearby canal. They say the butter has been removed from the canal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

