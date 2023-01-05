News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager

An Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler, who police believe is in grave or...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler, who police believe is in grave or immediate danger.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CELINA, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Alexis Vidler was last seen on Tuesday in Celina, Texas, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 138 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she and an unidentified suspect may be traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate RYT5102.

Police believe missing 17-year-old Alexis Vidler and an unidentified suspect are traveling in a...
Police believe missing 17-year-old Alexis Vidler and an unidentified suspect are traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate RYT5102.(Texas Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with information regarding Alexis’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
Owl Ridge Cabin opens to offer travelers an escape from reality
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
Authorities release name of suspect killed by Elderon homeowner during armed robbery
Semi crashes near Hatley on Jan. 4
Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic
Stevens Point
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award

Latest News

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Tuesday, Dec....
US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks
In Sonoma County, California, authorities said a young child was killed by a tree that fell on...
Falling tree kills young child
Britain's Prince Harry, left, shares a moment with his best man, Prince William the Duke of...
Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument
Luminary Snowshoe Walk Monk Botanical Gardens with Elise Schuler
Luminary Snowshoe Walk Monk Botanical Gardens with Elise Schuler
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Thursday, January 5th, 2023
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Thursday, January 5th, 2023