23 states raise minimum wage, not Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Millions of Americans are starting off the new year with a pay raise. Eight and a half million American workers will be getting a bigger paycheck throughout the year.

That’s because 23 states increased their minimum wage for 2023 including Wisconsin’s border states, Michigan, Illinois, and Minnesota.

UW-Stevens Point Head of the Sentry School of Business and Economics Kevin Neuman said the state’s $7.25 an hour minimum wage has little impact because we’re seeing higher salaries than that anyway. “If people are paying 10, 12, 14 dollars an hour, for starting workers, that’s the wage that they are actually paying workers,” said Neuman.

However, for states with a higher minimum wage, the increase is more competitive. “When the minimum wage is actually much closer to what markets are actually paying to be able to attract quality workers,” Neuman added.

Neuman credits inflation to the reason why there’s motivation to raise the minimum wage in Wisconsin, “That nominal wage doesn’t buy you as much stuff as it used to.”

That also means you have less spending power. On the other hand, Neuman said, some argue raising the minimum wage puts a burden on employers to pay more and potentially cause them to hire fewer employees.

When you raise entry-level pay, it can lead to an increase in pay for everyone else, but when over half the country has a minimum wage that’s significantly higher than Wisconsin, the issue doesn’t go unnoticed by the public and voters.

“It may not have any substantive impact on Wisconsin employers and Wisconsin workers directly, but it will have that political effect on legislatures and on public opinion,” said Neuman. “Within the last year with the inflationary pressure, I think this will put pressure on people to at least examine whether it’s appropriate for the state to raise the minimum wage.”

