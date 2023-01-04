Wisconsin DNR extends new wolf plan comment period

News and First Alert Weather App
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials are giving people more time to comment on their new wolf management plan. The state Department of Natural Resources released their first new wolf plan in almost 25 years in November.

The plan doesn’t include a specific population goal, recommending instead that the DNR with the help of advisory committees monitor decide whether to reduce local populations, keep them stable or let them grow.

The DNR said then it would take comments for 60 days until Jan. 10. The agency has since extended the deadline to midnight on Feb. 28.

