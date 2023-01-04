News and First Alert Weather App
Winter weather to blame for increase in national gas prices

(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - A recent increase in gas prices was due to severe winter weather across much of the U.S., according to AAA.

AAA reports frigid weather forced refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast to shut down temporarily. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a spike in overall gas demand. The national average for a gallon of gas rose 12 cents since last week to hit $3.22.

In Wisconsin, the average price for regular unleaded is $3.11. However, some counties have prices as high as $3.30.

“The cost of gas will likely rise a bit more before this surge stalls due to less expensive oil and a return to seasonal driving patterns,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But 2022 will go down as a record year with a national annual average of $3.96. According to fuel expert Tom Kloza of OPIS, that’s 40 to 50 cents more than the previous peak years of 2011 through 2014.”

Tuesday’s national average of $3.22 is 20 cents less than a month ago and six cents less than a year ago.

