Understanding the causes and obvious dangers of cardiac arrest and CPR

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Doctors say incidents like the one involving Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football are rare, but not impossible.

When someone undergoes cardiac arrest, their heart is quivering. Their heart is not able to pump enough blood to keep someone’s body functioning properly. Once it completely shuts down though, the person may collapse and they will lose consciousness.

“There’s a lot of people trained in CPR to help your loved one, but it takes time to get there, and every minute, that’s more time the brain is not getting blood. That’s ultimately what we [doctors] need. We need the heart to give blood. We need the brain to get blood,” said Dr. Andrew Stoltze, M.D., emergency medicine.

Blood must circulate to get the heart beating again which is why CPR is so crucial for survival at that point.

“I will tell you, you don’t need a CPR card to perform CPR though, so if you know what you’re doing, even if you don’t, try, you know,” said Dr. Stoltze.

Anytime oxygen is not going through the body, another stream of airflow is necessary. Find an automated external defibrillator, or AED, to start compressions.

Most AEDs now are equipped with automated step-by-step instructions that tell you exactly what to do at every moment until an emergency medical team arrives. Administering CPR is a chaotic moment for anyone, so having those automated features has been shown to relieve some of that stress and ensure CPR is done according to Red Cross standards.

To check up on your heart health, Dr. Stoltze advises getting your yearly physical. Look at any medical history of heart problems and alert your doctor if you notice any abnormalities. Lastly, though it may seem tedious, he encourages people to keep up with their CPR certification at all times.

