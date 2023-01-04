Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence.

OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization employs over 350 individuals at its manufacturing and distribution facility in Stevens Point, and office and distribution locations in Illinois and California.

The Forward Award of Excellence is the highest achievement level possible under the Wisconsin Forward Award. Excellence recipients demonstrate refined approaches, good-to-excellent results, and are considered industry leaders and role models for others.

Independent examiners noted the organization’s strong leadership system, customer-centric culture, strategic planning process, and strong financial track record as significant strengths of the company.

All types and sizes of Wisconsin organizations are eligible to apply, including manufacturers, service companies, small businesses, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and nonprofit organizations, including trade and professional associations, government entities, and charities.

