Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin

Stolen snowmobiles
Stolen snowmobiles(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for two snowmobiles stolen from a cabin in northern Wisconsin.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office believes the snowmobiles were stolen from a seasonal cabin in the Town of Homestead on Dec. 23, 2022. They were reported stolen on Dec. 28.

A statewide crime alert says the snowmobiles were spotted parked along a side trail in the town of Aurora on Dec. 24. They were unoccupied.

The snowmobiles are a 2001 Artic Cat 600 lime green in color with a Michigan registration sticker of QH4109 and a 2013 Artic Cat 800c black and orange in color with Michigan registration sticker of RD9982.

The snowmobiles had Michigan registration stickers from a previous owner.

If you see these machines, contact your local law enforcement.

