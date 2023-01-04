Rhinelander-native Retzlaff to drive full-time in Xfinity Series
The 19-year-old had one top ten finish in the Xfinity Series in 2022
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander-native Parker Retzlaff is continuing to move up in the racing world. Today, it was revealed the 19-year-old will be racing full-time in the Xfinity Series this year.
Retzlaff will race for Jordan Anderson Racing and will sport the #31 car. He raced in nine Xfinity Series races last season, with one top-ten finish.
The next race for the Xfinity Series is the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300″ which will run Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway.
