Rhinelander-native Retzlaff to drive full-time in Xfinity Series

The 19-year-old had one top ten finish in the Xfinity Series in 2022
Mason Diaz, right, and Parker Retzlaff, left, talk as they head to their cars prior to an ARCA...
Mason Diaz, right, and Parker Retzlaff, left, talk as they head to their cars prior to an ARCA Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander-native Parker Retzlaff is continuing to move up in the racing world. Today, it was revealed the 19-year-old will be racing full-time in the Xfinity Series this year.

Retzlaff will race for Jordan Anderson Racing and will sport the #31 car. He raced in nine Xfinity Series races last season, with one top-ten finish.

The next race for the Xfinity Series is the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300″ which will run Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway.

