Rhinelander-native Retzlaff to drive full-time in Xfinity Series

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander-native Parker Retzlaff is continuing to move up in the racing world. Today, it was revealed the 19-year-old will be racing full-time in the Xfinity Series this year.

⭐️ ITS OFFICIAL ⭐️

Super excited to announce that I will be joining @JARnascar …. for the full 2023 season in the No.31 @FunkAway @TeamChevy Camaro. I am super humbled and excited for this opportunity! Let’s get to work!👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/SkBj7PbRAT — Parker Retzlaff (@Parker79p) January 4, 2023

Retzlaff will race for Jordan Anderson Racing and will sport the #31 car. He raced in nine Xfinity Series races last season, with one top-ten finish.

The next race for the Xfinity Series is the “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300″ which will run Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway.

