News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Mid-State to host its first regional SkillsUSA competition

(WBKO)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College is calling high school and middle school students from across the state to compete in the Regional SkillsUSA® Competition on Jan. 20, at the Wisconsin Rapids Campus.

Participants have the opportunity to compete in 17 different career and technical education events, including job interviews, prepared speeches, related technical math, welding, precision machining, carpentry, and more. Mid-State faculty and industry professionals will serve as judges for the competition.

Mid-State has hosted district-level SkillsUSA® competitions in the past and even hosted its own SkillsUSA® Welding Challenge in October. The Jan. 20 competition will be the first regional competition held on a Mid-State campus and the largest SkillsUSA competition the College has hosted to date.

“Mid-State is honored to host this well-known competitive event for middle and high school students from all around Wisconsin,” said Dean of the School of Applied Technology Ryan Kawski. “While it is our first year hosting a regional competition, we have been a long-standing member of the SkillsUSA® organization and have had our own students compete at a national level for the last eight consecutive years.”

As a nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA® serves middle school, high school, and college students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.

Kawski added, “Students competing at this level are showcasing their technical skills and gaining valuable experience in job and work readiness. Students who win their competition are eligible to compete at the State Leadership and Skills Conference in April.”

School districts and students are encouraged to register for the regional competition between Wednesday and Jan. 6, at skillsusa.org. Students may compete in up to one skilled, one leadership, and one occupational contest.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Condor Coffee announces closure of Weston coffee shop
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday periods of snow through Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: Rain changing to snow early Wedneday morning

Latest News

Bill Ferrario is also facing a separate OWI charge
Former Packer arrested on disorderly conduct charges in Marathon Co.
Bill Ferrario spoke with NewsChannel 7 in 2021
Former Packer arrested for disorderly conduct, facing separate OWI charge
Wisconsin DNR extends new wolf plan comment period
Stolen snowmobiles
Statewide alert sent on snowmobiles stolen from northern Wisconsin cabin