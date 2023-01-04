Mid-State to host its first regional SkillsUSA competition

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College is calling high school and middle school students from across the state to compete in the Regional SkillsUSA® Competition on Jan. 20, at the Wisconsin Rapids Campus.

Participants have the opportunity to compete in 17 different career and technical education events, including job interviews, prepared speeches, related technical math, welding, precision machining, carpentry, and more. Mid-State faculty and industry professionals will serve as judges for the competition.

Mid-State has hosted district-level SkillsUSA® competitions in the past and even hosted its own SkillsUSA® Welding Challenge in October. The Jan. 20 competition will be the first regional competition held on a Mid-State campus and the largest SkillsUSA competition the College has hosted to date.

“Mid-State is honored to host this well-known competitive event for middle and high school students from all around Wisconsin,” said Dean of the School of Applied Technology Ryan Kawski. “While it is our first year hosting a regional competition, we have been a long-standing member of the SkillsUSA® organization and have had our own students compete at a national level for the last eight consecutive years.”

As a nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA® serves middle school, high school, and college students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.

Kawski added, “Students competing at this level are showcasing their technical skills and gaining valuable experience in job and work readiness. Students who win their competition are eligible to compete at the State Leadership and Skills Conference in April.”

School districts and students are encouraged to register for the regional competition between Wednesday and Jan. 6, at skillsusa.org. Students may compete in up to one skilled, one leadership, and one occupational contest.

