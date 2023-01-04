Marshfield Mayor provides update on city news and events

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are in the rearview mirror and now the city of Marshfield is looking forward to the new year. Mayor Lois TeStrake appeared on Sunrise 7 Wednesday to give an update on city project and upcoming events.

City Business

Dave’s Guitar Shop has reopened in a new location in downtown Marshfield. They were originally on the 100 block and are now on the 200 block. Additionally, The Sports Den has been reclaimed by a new business owner. They are a community and family focused cycling and outdoor gear hub in Marshfield since 1973.

“We’re so excited to see this epic business continue in Marshfield which we need, [and it] just... says something great about Marshfield,” TeStrake said.

Another new project happening in Marshfield is the city ended up passing the budget and cutting out the Christmas tree removal service. TeStrake said now people will need to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at 501 South Hume Avenue, located at the corner of 18th Street and Hume Avenue in Marshfield. The compost site is open 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

TeStrake says another option is to bring your Christmas tree to the Wildwood Zoo. The trees help provide the animals enrichment and keep the trees out of landfills. The animals also use the trees as food or shelter. The trees must be free of tinsel, hooks or spray paint.

“So this is repurposing your tree for another great thing happening in the city of Marshfield. I think that’s just cool,” TeStrake said. “When I saw that, I thought, ‘boy let’s jump on that.’ Again, new things happening and why not? It’s just a great thing for the city.”

Trees can be dropped by the Wildwood Zoo staff building entrance gate or by any of the zoo entrances.

Upcoming Events

A new event is coming to Marshfield called ‘Snow Fest,’ sponsored by The Boson Company. Snow Fest will have professional snow sculptures, s’mores, hot chocolate, among other activities. Snow Fest will be taking place at the Wenzel Family Plaza from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Marshfield also has two locations where people can ice skate. Rinks are located Wenzel Family Plaza and at Pickle Pond, which also has lights and a warming house.

