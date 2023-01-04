News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Investigators say the victim was cutting into a natural gas tank when the explosion happened. (Source: WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) – One man was killed in a garage explosion in Iowa on Tuesday after he cut into a compressed natural gas tank, police said.

Council Bluffs police confirmed the man was found dead at the scene. Officials said he was working in a detached garage at the home when the explosion happened.

Officials did not clarify if the man lived at the house or if he was a utility worker.

Police said nearby homes are safe, but neighbors as far as three blocks away felt the blast.

Anthony Savala was watching TV with his father when they heard a big explosion.

“And the house just literally felt like it was coming off the ground, it shook that bad,” Anthony said. “And then there was stuff falling off the wall in the bathroom. At first, I said to my dad it sounded like a bomb, then we thought it was upstairs because it was that close.”

Savala’s father, Sal Savala, went outside to investigate. He said he saw the explosion had littered debris across the block and blew the victim out onto the street.

“The house was gone, and all I seen was body parts. I didn’t know what to think, my emotions kicked in,” Sal Savala said. “I started crying when I seen what I seen. I never seen nothing like that before.”

The man’s death is being considered an accident and no criminal activity is suspected, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Condor Coffee announces closure of Weston coffee shop

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
Republicans adjourn House until 8 p.m. as standoff deepens over electing McCarthy
Four people were rescued after a car plunged off a cliff in California. (KGO)
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and years later he has an entirely new body...
Man drops 250 pounds, plans to cycle across state: ‘Dedication over motivation’
"We can work together. We can get things done," President Joe Biden said in talking of the...
Biden says he intends to visit the US-Mexico border