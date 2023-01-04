News and First Alert Weather App
Early morning crash near Hatley blocks Highway 29 traffic

Semi crashes near Hatley on Jan. 4
Semi crashes near Hatley on Jan. 4(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST
HATLEY Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that blocked the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near Hatley early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. The initial crash report stated several semis were damaged. During the crash drivers detoured via Highway D to Highway N to Highway Y back to Highway 29.

The crash occurred near Highway Y.

