News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Cognitive decline linked to ultra-processed foods

(123RF)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - For many Americans, ushering in the new year means developing a list of resolutions. Becoming a healthier eater is one resolution that is most frequently seen, and there’s evidence to back it up.

Ultra-processed foods are foods that undergo significant industrial processes and contain large quantities of fats, sugar, salt, artificial flavors, colors, stabilizers, and preservatives and they make up more than half of Americans’ diets.

Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in 2022 suggests that eating ultra-processed foods for more than 20% of your daily calorie intake every day could set you on the road to cognitive decline.

“Research continues to show that what we eat can impact our brain health as we age,” said Kate Kahles, program manager at the Alzheimer’s Association. “At the same time, there has been an increase in the availability and consumption of fast, processed, and ultra-processed foods.”

Scientists at the University of São Paulo examined the diets and cognitive function test results of more than 8,000 adults in Brazil over 8 years. The research found that people who consume the highest amount of ultra-processed food have a 28% faster decline in global cognitive scores including memory, verbal fluency, and executive function.

“I’m not suggesting you have to skip those favorite Super Bowl snacks completely,” Kahles added. “It’s about balance and about adding in more fresh foods, and less of foods containing saturated fat, refined grains, and sugar, which ultimately will benefit brain health. There are a lot of practical ways to modify our diets.”

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia and find local support services and resources, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Bill Ferrario appears in court for initial appearance on Jan. 4, 2023
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
Condor Coffee announces closure of Weston coffee shop

Latest News

Diabetes medication in nationwide shortage
CDC warns: Future surge in Diabetes could dramatically impact people under 20 in U.S
Aspirus Health shares tips to making those resolutions stick
People at the Woodson YMCA working out before the new year.
Creating healthy New Year’s resolutions
Wood County Health Department offers free at-home COVID tests