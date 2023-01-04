Cognitive decline linked to ultra-processed foods

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - For many Americans, ushering in the new year means developing a list of resolutions. Becoming a healthier eater is one resolution that is most frequently seen, and there’s evidence to back it up.

Ultra-processed foods are foods that undergo significant industrial processes and contain large quantities of fats, sugar, salt, artificial flavors, colors, stabilizers, and preservatives and they make up more than half of Americans’ diets.

Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in 2022 suggests that eating ultra-processed foods for more than 20% of your daily calorie intake every day could set you on the road to cognitive decline.

“Research continues to show that what we eat can impact our brain health as we age,” said Kate Kahles, program manager at the Alzheimer’s Association. “At the same time, there has been an increase in the availability and consumption of fast, processed, and ultra-processed foods.”

Scientists at the University of São Paulo examined the diets and cognitive function test results of more than 8,000 adults in Brazil over 8 years. The research found that people who consume the highest amount of ultra-processed food have a 28% faster decline in global cognitive scores including memory, verbal fluency, and executive function.

“I’m not suggesting you have to skip those favorite Super Bowl snacks completely,” Kahles added. “It’s about balance and about adding in more fresh foods, and less of foods containing saturated fat, refined grains, and sugar, which ultimately will benefit brain health. There are a lot of practical ways to modify our diets.”

