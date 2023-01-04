News and First Alert Weather App
Authorities release name of suspect killed by Elderon homeowner during armed robbery

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock and Hannah Borchert
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has identified the suspect in a home invasion and armed robbery as Alexander Watters of Wittenberg.

Investigators said the 22-year-old followed an elderly man home from business and then attacked him in his garage.

The victim, age 79, had a handgun and fired one round during the altercation. The victim told authorities he didn’t think the man was hit. Authorities later found Watters dead in a vehicle. Watters suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and died while fleeing the scene.

The assault happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The 79-year-old man was stabbed in the face and sought treatment at a hospital. The man’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Elderon is east of Mosinee and southwest of Wittenberg.

