Athens’ Janke notches 1,000th career point, Northland Pines victorious over Mosinee in Jan. 3 highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Athens’ Aiden Janke scored his 1,000th career point in the Blue Jays 73-57 win over Abbotsford on Tuesday, while Northland Pines picked up a big conference road win over Mosinee.

Janke entered Tuesday’s games 14 points away from the milestone and picked it up with a rebound and a put back five minutes into the second half. Janke becomes the third player in Athens history to score 1,000 points.

”I just feel like it’s a very big achievement to me. There’s only three scorers in Athens history that has done it. It’s just awesome to finally be here,” Janke said.

Northland Pines and Mosinee met on Tuesday as two undefeated teams in the Great Northern Conference. The No. 9 Northland Pines Eagles knocked off #6 Mosinee 80-71.

