Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market returns, finds new home

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market has found a new home and Moravian Church volunteers are excited about the new venture.

The winter farmers market will be located at the Moravian Church basement at 310 1st Ave S., Wisconsin Rapids. They will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning Jan. 7.

The winter market was inspired by the Wisconsin Rapids downtown farmers market and began as an effort to provide the community the chance to purchase locally produced items year-round. Hosted Nov. 2021-April 2022 by the Wisconsin Rapids Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the community enjoyed fresh bakery, seasonal produce, micro greens, canned goods, and hand-crafted items.

Previous vendors are thankful the winter market has found its new home. “We are excited the Moravian Church answered the call to continue this service to the community,” said Meredith Kleker, executive director of WRACVB. “The downtown location and their dedicated coordination will assure more opportunities for local vendors and customers.”

Last year, the winter market held eight to nine vendors weekly. With the new location, the winter market can house more than double that amount. The Moravian Church has established a page on its website for both customers and potential vendors. Vendors can register online or print forms to send in or drop off.

For more information, visit their website at http://www.wrmoravian.org/, choose the ‘more’ option at the top right, and then ‘winter farmers market’ from the dropdown menu. You can also check out the market’s Facebook page here.

For further questions, vendors can reach out to the market Director Mike Barnes via email at wrwintermarket@gmail.com or by phone at 715-697-9762.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.