Wisconsin Dells Police continue search efforts for missing man

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is continuing its search for a missing man who was last seen over the weekend.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the police department said cell phone data and other evidence has prompted it to search for Matthew Haas in a wooded area along the Wisconsin River in the Wisconsin Dells. Officials searched this area the night the 37-year-old was reported missing. Haas was last seen around midnight Jan. 1 in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

The police department stated that they continued to search the area on Monday, but halted the search in the evening due to the difficult terrain.

Police are now searching on foot, with the use of K9s, drones and other resources.

He was described as being about 5′6″ tall, 135 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes. Haas has two black pencil-sized earrings, an octopus tattoo on his upper arm and a set of Chinese characters tattooed on his forearm. Haas was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt and tennis shoes.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Sauk County Sheriff’s Office in the search.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts or has had contact with him in the past 48 hours should contact Detective Sergeant Brent Brown at the Wisconsin Dells Police Department at (608) 253-1611.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.