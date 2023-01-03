News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau East students and faculty celebrate classmates in Rose Parade

Students wait for Northwoods Band to perform at 2023 Rose Parade.
Students wait for Northwoods Band to perform at 2023 Rose Parade.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Northwoods Marching Band has been preparing for the Rose Parade since last year. In the Rose Parade Monday, the band performed “Beautiful Wisconsin,” a piece combined with “America the Beautiful” and “On Wisconsin.”

This is the first time the Northwoods High School Marching Band has ever performed at the Rose Parade in Pasadena and Wausau East High School students and staff were not going to miss their classmates becoming a part of history.

“This is probably a once and a lifetime opportunity for most or all of them and education is all about exploring new avenues and once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” said Wausau East High School Choir Director Rico Jager.

Faculty passed out popcorn to the students as they celebrated with a watch party at their school and waited for their school’s big national appearance. Typical weekly classes took a back seat to the event as students gathered around to watch the parade.

When the time came, students cheered on their fellow classmates as they played for the nation. “Oh, it was awesome. I felt like a dad. I was very proud,” says Wausau East High School Student Isaiah Rodriguez.

More than 400 students make up the Northwoods Band. It’s comprised of eight schools including Lakeland, DC Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, Wausau East, and Antigo.

