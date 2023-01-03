News and First Alert Weather App
Pro driver, Hoonigan founder Ken Block dead at 55

By Sean White
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
UTAH (WSAW) - As reported in an Instagram post by Hoonigan Industries, pro rally car driver, founder of Hoonigan, and co-founder of DC Shoes Ken Block passed away at the age of 55 in a snowmobile accident Monday.

Block earned his stardom from his success in motorsports, specifically rally car driving. However, his social media content made him a superstar on and off the track. Block’s Youtube channel featuring his ‘Gymkhana’ videos yields nearly 2 million subscribers and over 7 million followers on Instagram.

In his career, Block amassed 16 wins in 60 Rally America starts, earned 5 gold medals in the X-Games, and is one of only a handful of Americans to score points in the World Rally Championship.

Block is survived by his wife and daughter Lia, 16, who has been competing in rally racing herself since she was 11.

