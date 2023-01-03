News and First Alert Weather App
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was a polarizing figure among religious leaders

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Pope Benedict XVI was the first pontiff in six hundred years to retire before his death. The Pope died Saturday at the age of 95.

Pope Benedict had a short term in office marked by controversy. He stayed out of the limelight after announcing his retirement 10 years ago.

A deacon in Merrill today is focusing on his strengths in the role rather than the criticisms. “I think he chose to go to the monastery and live this quiet life of prayer,” said Parrish Life Coordinator of St. Francis Xavier Church Deacon Jim Arndt.

During his tenure as Pope, Benedict XVI came under scrutiny for his conscription in the Hitler Youth movement and the Nazi Army. Arndt said he wasn’t able to avoid that stigma but was able to escape it. “In 1944 he deserted and was a prisoner of war I think until 1945 when the war ended,” Arndt said.

Scandal followed the Pope with his perceived lack of action in dealing with the sexual abuse scandals plaguing the church. “The Clergy abuse scandal is definitely a huge black mark, scar on the church, there’s no doubt about it,” Arndt said.

Arndt said Benedict XVI focused more on how to proceed in a positive way than focusing on a past that can’t be changed.

