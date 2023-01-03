News and First Alert Weather App
Northland Pines boys hockey picks up win over Merrill/East United

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northland Pines topped East/Merrill United 4-0 on Monday for their second win over the season.

The Eagles were racing from the start, with Anderson Kielty being the first player to light the lamp in the first period. The Eagles led 1-0 through one period. Josh Graves and Roen McGee each scored in the second period, while Luke Wessel added the final score in the third period.

