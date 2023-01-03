News and First Alert Weather App
New sheriff sworn in at Marathon County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Billeb was sworn in as the 52nd Marathon County Sheriff.
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Jan. 3, 2023, is a day that will go down in history for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office as Chad Billeb was officially sworn in as Marathon County’s 52nd sheriff.

Sheriff Billeb began at the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 in various roles. He even said day one already started out hectic with an active investigation from the early morning stabbing. “My first day is going to be a memorable one,” said Sheriff Billeb.

When former Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks was sworn in 9 years ago, he asked Billeb to be his chief deputy. Sheriff Billeb said working with Parks as a boss for more than three-quarters of his career has prepared him well for the role, “His fingerprints are all over my career. His philosophies, the way he treats people, I’ve seen it from the best.”

“If there’s an opportunity to help, if it’s the right thing to do, Chad steps up,” said Lance Leonhard, Chief Administrative Officer, Marathon County.

At the top of Sheriff Billeb’s list for community improvement are homelessness and hiring struggles along with his other strong passions. “Mental health and substance abuse, and I think there is a lot of work left on the table that needs to be done and I want to be the person that leads that,” added Sheriff Billeb.

