Howard Young Medical Center donates tourniquets to local SWAT team

(Pictured l to r) – George Hopfensperger, Logan Milton, Zach Stern, Lt. Mike Aderman, Vilas County Sheriff Joseph Fath, Rob Dumovich, Matt Giebudowski, Adam Ross, Ben Gauger and Lori Goff, RN, Howard Young Medical Center Emergency Department(Aspirus)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - The Howard Young Medical Center emergency department donated tourniquets and dressings to the Vilas County Sherriff’s Department SWAT team to assist with lifesaving intervention in the field. The tourniquets were presented to the Vilas County SWAT team on Dec. 27.

Tourniquets are used to control life-threatening external bleeding from extremity wounds around an arm or leg. They work by applying immense pressure to large blood vessels which helps prevent blood loss when the initial moments of incidents involving traumatic injury are crucial to potentially saving someone’s life.

“Tourniquets can be very effective if applied correctly in the prehospital setting as approximately 40% of trauma-related deaths worldwide are due to uncontrolled bleeding,” said Lori Goff, RN, HYMC Emergency Department. “We’re excited to help equip the SWAT team with tourniquets and dressings as the ability to control bleeding on scene prior to EMS arrival can mean the difference in the survival of a patient.”

Most law enforcement members have some type of first aid kit with them at all times called an IFAK. Typically these kits have tourniquets in them, but some do not, and the contents of the kits vary by department. Sometimes law enforcement members have to buy a kit with their own money, so donations like these are extremely helpful to ensure that every law enforcement member has the proper equipment at all times.

“This donation from Howard Young Medical Center has the potential to save many lives,” said Lieutenant Mike Aderman, Vilas County Sheriff’s Department. “Our SWAT team is appreciative and grateful for this generous donation from the emergency department.”

“This is an example of how our efforts to provide quality health care doesn’t stop at the door of our emergency department,” added Goff. “Investing in our community EMS and law enforcement with the tools they need to be successful is imperative so they can be prepared for any scenario.”

The Vilas County SWAT team is a unit that was established to provide specialized support in handling critical field operations where intense negotiations and/or specialized tactical deployment methods beyond the capacity of field officers would be necessary.

Howard Young Medical Center is part of Aspirus, to learn more, click here.

