Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov.-elect Rodriguez to deliver Inaugural address at State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-Elect Sara Rodriguez will address the public Tuesday during their 2023 Inaugural address.

According to the Office of the Governor, the Inaugural address will take place at the Wisconsin State Capitol during Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony.

The swearing-in will begin at noon, with pre-ceremony entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. The Capitol will be open to the public during this time.

