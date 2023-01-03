Condor Coffee announces closure of Weston coffee shop

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Condor Coffee announced Tuesday the permanent closure of its Weston coffee shop.

A message on the store’s Facebook page read:

“After giving it a lot of thought and consideration for our customers and staff, we have decided to not renew the lease for this location come the new year.”

The coffee shop hadn’t been open in several days and the drive-thru order board had been removed from the drive-thru.

Condor will continue to send coffee wholesale on its online store: condorcoffee.com. Customers can also find a listing of local retailers who carry Condor Coffee.

The Weston location had been open for five years. It was located at 2703 Schofield Ave. near Target. Condor Coffee was started in 2013.

