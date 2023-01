Communities release dates for Christmas tree disposal pick-up

WESTON- During the month of January, trees will be collected on Thursdays and Fridays, and by a separate truck (not the regular garbage truck). Trees set out for collection need to be cut in half to be 4 feet or less in length. Trees cannot have any decorations on them, and will not be picked up if they are frozen to the ground or covered in snow. If it is getting late into the month of January, and your tree has not been picked up yet, please contact Valerie Parker, at 715-241-2607, or vparker@westonwi.gov . Once January has passed, if you still need to dispose of your tree, you can take it to Marathon County Solid Waste Department during their office hours. There is a $10 disposal charge for trees.