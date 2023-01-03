News and First Alert Weather App
Communities release dates for Christmas tree disposal pick-up

A discarded Christmas tree laying by the road. (123RF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Several communities have released the pick-up dates for Christmas tree disposal. Not all areas offer this service. If you have questions call your local municipality.

  • MARSHFIELD- Starting Jan. 1, the city of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. City residents will need to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at 501 South Hume Avenue, located at the corner of 18th Street and Hume Avenue in Marshfield. The compost site is open 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. According to a news release, Marshfield is no longer able to continue curbside collection due to budget constraints.
  • RIB MOUNTAIN - Christmas tree pickup will begin the week of Jan. 16 and also Jan. 23. Harter’s Disposal would like them cut in half and on the curb. They will come around with a different truck than your normal garbage truck.
  • STEVENS POINT- Christmas trees will be collected the week of Jan. 9. Trees must be curbside by Monday morning with the trunk pointing at the street. No bags, tinsel, garland, lights, or ornaments. No wire in wreaths. The recycling drop-off at 100 Sixth Ave. is open Tuesdays 1-7 p.m., Thursdays 1-7 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • WAUSAU - Residents may place their tree cut in manageable lengths curbside for collection.  Harters will conduct several collection cycles to pick up curb-side trees.  This collection will occur outside of the garbage collection process.  The collection is scheduled to take place Jan. 2- Jan. 13.
  • WESTON- During the month of January, trees will be collected on Thursdays and Fridays, and by a separate truck (not the regular garbage truck). Trees set out for collection need to be cut in half to be 4 feet or less in length. Trees cannot have any decorations on them, and will not be picked up if they are frozen to the ground or covered in snow. If it is getting late into the month of January, and your tree has not been picked up yet, please contact Valerie Parker, at 715-241-2607, or vparker@westonwi.gov. Once January has passed, if you still need to dispose of your tree, you can take it to Marathon County Solid Waste Department during their office hours. There is a $10 disposal charge for trees.

