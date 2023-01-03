Cause of Wisconsin Rapids garage fire under investigation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue around 6:14 a.m. Chief Todd Eckes said the fire was called by a passerby.

The detached garage was empty at the time of the fire. Crews left the scene around 8:15 a.m.

