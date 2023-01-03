News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Cause of Wisconsin Rapids garage fire under investigation

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue around 6:14 a.m. Chief Todd Eckes said the fire was called by a passerby.

The detached garage was empty at the time of the fire. Crews left the scene around 8:15 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the region as we are tracking parts of a winter...
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Maker Tuesday-Wednesday
The Northwoods Marching Band (File)
Northwoods Marching Band performs in Rose Parade
Baby Regan is the first baby born in 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center Weston.
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023

Latest News

A discarded Christmas tree laying by the road. (123RF)
Communities release dates for Christmas tree disposal pick-up
Condor Coffee announces closure of Weston coffee shop
The band is made up of students from 8 schools from across North Central Wisconsin
Communities share pride in Northwoods Band members performing in Rose Parade
Breaking news
1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon