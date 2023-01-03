1 injured in stabbing, suspect found dead in Marathon County attack
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that injured a 78-year-old man. The incident happened Monday night in Elderon.
During a press conference Tuesday morning investigators said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his face. He was able to call 911 for help. He told investigators the suspect left with a gun.
Authorities from the sheriff’s department said a 22-year-old suspect was found dead in a vehicle.
Elderon is east of Mosinee and southwest of Wittenberg.
This is a developing story. More details are expected to be released this afternoon.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.