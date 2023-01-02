News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Suspected gas blast levels 2 homes, hurts 5 in Philadelphia

An explosion damages at least two homes in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Sunday. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A suspected gas explosion a few hours into the new year demolished two Philadelphia row homes and damaged others, sending several people to the hospital, authorities said.

Fire department officials said the blast occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday in the Port Richmond neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. Two buildings were reduced to rubble while others had windows blown out, while several cars were pushed from the street and debris was scattered everywhere.

Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker said two people managed to free themselves, but one person had to be dug out of the rubble. A 65-year-old man was critically injured and a 60-year-old woman had critical burns, WTXF-TV reported. Police reported three other victims, at least two of them in stable condition.

“We were very fortunate from what we know now not to have a loss of life, because it’s the middle of the night and everyone is sleeping,” Walker told the station. “And if it’s confirmed to be a gas leak, it’s very rare to have the magnitude of this type of damage occur to not have loss of life, truly a blessing.”

Walker said there were multiple gas leaks “and the smell of gas coming from multiple areas.” Utility crews were called to the scene and the American Red Cross was on hand assisting residents, many of whom were taken to a nearby recreation center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday night through Wednesday for a variety of wintry precipitation that could lead to...
First Alert Weather Day: Monday night through Wednesday
Monday night into Tuesday, a wintry mix or freezing rain could cause hazardous travel. Snow...
First Alert Weather: Potential winter storm to start the new year
Baby Regan is the first baby born in 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center Weston.
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

Chef with mission to give convicts a second chance will share story in central Wisconsin
Chef with mission to give convicts a second chance will share story in central Wisconsin
A children’s hospital in Kherson was struck Sunday, January 1, 2023, as the southern Ukrainian...
Russia says Ukrainian rocket kills 63 Russian soldiers
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is vying to become the next Speaker of the House.
EXPLAINER: How the House of Representatives elects a speaker
Soccer fans line up to attend the funeral of the late Brazilian soccer legend Pele at the Vila...
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
7 Things you need to know 7 Things for Monday, January 2nd 2023
7 Things for Monday, January 2nd 2023