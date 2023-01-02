News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers and Lions to play on Sunday night

Packers vs lions (MGN Online)
Packers vs lions (MGN Online)(MGN)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers will play their final game of the season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced on Monday.

If the Packers beat the Detroit Lions, they will clinch their fourth straight playoff berth. If the Lions win and the Seattle Seahawks lose in the game before them, the Lions would clinch a playoff berth.

Kickoff will be at 7:20 pm.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
A multi-day winter storm arrives Monday night through Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Monday night through Wednesday
Baby Regan is the first baby born in 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center Weston.
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
Monday night into Tuesday, a wintry mix or freezing rain could cause hazardous travel. Snow...
First Alert Weather: Potential winter storm to start the new year
The Northwoods Marching Band (File)
Northwoods Marching Band performs in Rose Parade

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass between Green Bay Packers...
Alexander, Packers defense shuts down Jefferson, Vikings offense to keep playoff hopes alive
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Packers improbable run leaves them on the doorstep of the playoffs
Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) celebrates with fans after returning an...
Packers rout Vikings, one win shy of postseason berth
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) attempts to control the puck in front of the net as...
Pavelski signs extension with Dallas