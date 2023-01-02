Packers and Lions to play on Sunday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers will play their final game of the season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced on Monday.

If the Packers beat the Detroit Lions, they will clinch their fourth straight playoff berth. If the Lions win and the Seattle Seahawks lose in the game before them, the Lions would clinch a playoff berth.

Kickoff will be at 7:20 pm.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.