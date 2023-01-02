News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers improbable run leaves them on the doorstep of the playoffs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) after Rodgers ran in for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - “Sometimes you gotta fool yourself a bit into believing a little bit more,” says Aaron Rodgers, on the Packers playoff push. “But I definitely have faith. I wasn’t going to go down scrapping for sure.”

The Packers dominating the Vikings for their fourth consecutive victory setting up an improbable winner take all game against the Lions.

“I know not many people in that locker room and definitely not many of you people believed we’d be sitting here at 8-8 controlling our own destiny going into week 18,” says Rodgers. “Pretty special.”

Aaron Rodgers providing the quiet voice of reason when the walls felt like they were caving in.

“Never count us out,” says Aaron Jones, Packers Running Back. “We have resilient guys in this locker room. You have a leader like 12 you’re never out of it.”

“We knew our record didn’t necessarily define us,” says Darnell Savage, Packers Safety. “I feel like we know the talent and capability we have.”

In convincing fashion, the Packers have proved that to the world.

“We’ve all seen some of the commentary outside as we went from four and eight to five and eight to six and eight,” says Rodgers. “Nobody is worried about the Packers and blah blah blah, now what are they going to say.”

A nightmare is turning into a dream, but clock is still ticking in the final quarter.

Safety Adrian Amos added if they are able to beat the Lions next week, they are going to have a great story to tell.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DC Everest students practice
Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
9 charged in Adams County drug investigation
Monday night into Tuesday, a wintry mix or freezing rain could cause hazardous travel. Snow...
First Alert Weather: Potential winter storm to start the new year
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) celebrates with fans after returning an...
Packers rout Vikings, one win shy of postseason berth
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) attempts to control the puck in front of the net as...
Pavelski signs extension with Dallas
High School Sports
High School Sports
The former Edgar standout is a member of the University of Colorado football program
Edgar’s Dahlke talks journey to Boulder, addition of Coach Prime