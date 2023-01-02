News and First Alert Weather App
More than $15K raised during annual Polar Plunge in Nekoosa

People dressed up and jumped into cold water to raise money for Marshfield Children's Hospital.
People dressed up and jumped into cold water to raise money for Marshfield Children's Hospital.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The freezing waters of Nekoosa didn’t stop people from plunging in. It’s all to raise money for Marshfield Children’s hospital.

These Polar Plungers raised $15,100. While jumping in below-zero water may seem crazy to some, the children are worth it.

“I work with children every day and I’m glad I get to do this for that for all the kids I take care of,” said pediatric nurse Megan Rife.

EMTs are standing by ready to assist if any problems were to arise. They are in the water checking on the polar plungers to make sure everything is okay. Once, people jump they are sent to a hot tub to warm up.

This year polar plungers dressed up as penguins to honor the theme of the polar plunge. With some even waddling their way to the desk and jumping off just like penguins do. The Lure Bar and Grill celebrated 26 years of hosting the event and plan to do it again next year.

“Really it’s events like this and supporters that really make a difference for the families and children that we serve every single day,” says organizer of the 2023 Polar Plunge Mary Beth Knoeck.

If you did not participate in the 2023 Polar Plunge and would like to, another plunge will be held again next year.

