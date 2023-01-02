Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.

In 2022, 403 babies were born at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston. That’s 210 boys and 193 girls. The most popular girls names were Willow, Charlotte and Ella. The most popular boys names were Henry, Jack and Oliver.

