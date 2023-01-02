News and First Alert Weather App
Fans, parents gather for Rose Parade during watch party in Minocqua

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Jan. 2 was a historic day for northcentral Wisconsin. The Northwoods Marching Band took part in the 2023 Rose Parade.

Eight schools combined to form the second-largest band to ever march in the Rose Parade.

T-bird fans filled up Oakfire Pizzeria and Bar in Minocqua to watch the students from Lakeland Union and the rest of the Northwoods Marching Band on one of the World’s biggest stages.

Oakfire Pizzeria opened its doors at 9:30 for the Lakeland High School faithful, But the anticipation for the big day came well before the parade’s kick-off.

“We’ve been fundraising for this event for over a year, getting these students there, letting them experience such an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Katie Pijan of Minocqua.

Kristyn Lohoff said she feared she’d get a little emotional watching the band on TV.

“When I watched them march in band fest live on Youtube a couple of days ago, I was a blubbering mess, it was not pretty. So I was a little nervous about coming out here in public today and watching,” explained Lohoff.

About a half-hour into the parade, the Northwoods Marching Band finally got their moment and performed on national television.

“Just the adrenaline I felt as a parent not even being there, it was incredible,” said Lohoff recalling the moment.

After it was all said and done, the Lakeland community stood united and proud to share a one-of-a-kind experience.

“Seeing everybody come together to support all of these kids throughout the eight communities that make up the Northwoods Marching Band, it’s been a long time coming,” said Pijan.

Abby Crandall said she was excited to see her sister on TV.

“This is her freshman year at Lakeland and just being able to see her on TV… She’s never been on tv for this big of a thing,” said Crandall.

The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a native of Eagle River.

